"He will wait all his life” - Michael Chandler blasted for being focused on Conor McGregor and “avoiding real contenders”, says UFC 299 winner 

Michael Chandler is still fully focused on his potential, and probable, fight with Conor McGregor.

The pair were expected to clash in the octagon last year, but a series of delays has put a halt on their expected bout, and UFC CEO Dana White has remained tight-lipped about a potential date for their fight.

Lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has now taken aim at 'Iron' by claiming that he has no interest in facing genuine contenders at 155 pounds. Gamrot took on former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299 on Mar. 9, where he secured a decision win over the Brazilian.

'Gamer' appeared in front of the media following his win, where he was asked about potential opponents for his next fight. Chandler's name was mentioned by the respective reporter, to which Gamrot responded with this:

"Michael Chandler is stuck on Conor, he doesn't want to fight me... No problem, I would fight him today. But he is waiting for Conor, he will wait all his life. I don't think he wants to fight real contenders. It doesn't matter who [is next for me], top five, I want to climb to the top, it doesn't matter who."

Conor McGregor reaffirms "date" for Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor announced on Dec. 31 that he would be returning to the octagon at UFC International Fight Week, scheduled to take place on June 29, against Michael Chandler.

The Irishman's announcement caused a buzz amongst fans, with many eager to see 'The Notorious' return to competition after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

After McGregor and Chandler were announced as coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year, many hoped the pair would clash in 2023.

Delays regarding the former UFC champion's re-entry to the USADA drug testing pool hampered the fight being announced, among other issues that are less clear. Despite the Irishman's statement that his return would come in June, UFC CEO Dana White denied that it was true during a press conference in January.

'The Notorious', on the other hand, seems insistent that he will fight at International Fight Week. During a recent video, McGregor was asked when he will fight 'Iron', and he said:

"June 29th, June 29th! Yeah, I called that!"

