“He wouldn’t ever stop” - Coach Javier Mendez shares major update about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA future

In a recent development, Coach Javier Mendez has shed light on the potential future of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov within the sport.

Despite his retirement from active competition, Khabib's role as a coach and mentor remains a significant aspect of his connection to mixed martial arts.

Following his momentous undefeated career, Khabib transitioned seamlessly into coaching at the renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), where he worked alongside Coach Mendez. Under his guidance, Khabib's students, including Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov, have achieved remarkable success by securing titles in major promotions like the UFC and Bellator.

However, Khabib's hiatus from the MMA scene earlier this year raised questions about his continued involvement in coaching. Coach Mendez recently provided valuable insights during a podcast episode, explaining that Khabib's coaching aspirations remain unwavering.

Mendez highlighted that Khabib had originally planned to be present at the AKA gym for Umar Nurmagomedov's fight, showcasing his commitment to coaching.

"He was going to be here [at AKA] a lot longer when Umar [Nurmagomedov] was gonna fight. He was actually not gonna walk the corner like people keep asking. But he was going to be with us to be there, supportive and help coach... Because that's one thing he said he wouldn't ever stop is coaching the guys. He never said that... he never said he stopped coaching. So when he has time, he'll coach."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below from 1:40 onwards:

The coach stressed that Khabib is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and imparting his extensive knowledge to the upcoming generation of fighters.

Despite his busy schedule, Khabib Nurmagomedov will persist in guiding and mentoring those he is responsible for with his coaching proficiency.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to stay out of Musk-Zuckerberg showdown

In a surprising turn of events, Khabib Nurmagomedov has declined an offer to train Elon Musk for a potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg. The news comes amidst the playful banter between the Tesla CEO and the Meta Platforms CEO, which led to speculations of a cage fight between the tech giants.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Nurmagomedov turned down Musk's request for training:

"Elon Musk wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to help him prepare for the fight against Zuckerberg. However, Khabib declined this proposal, and we do not know the reasons [for his refusal]."

The banter between Musk and Zuckerberg began in June on social media, sparking discussions about an actual fight. UFC President Dana White confirmed that both Musk and Zuckerberg were serious about the idea and had discussed it for charity purposes. As part of their preparation, they trained with notable MMA stars like Georges St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite Khabib's decision to decline involvement, the Musk-Zuckerberg rivalry continues to generate buzz and speculation.