Henry Cejudo advises Ian Garry to prioritize the Vicente Luque fight, steering clear of the 'How to be a WAG' distraction

Ian Garry's reputation has taken a hit among some fans of the sport, after the discovery of his wife, Layla Machado Garry's 2010 book, How to be a Wag. The book is an 11-page instructional on how to attract young athletes, and it has led to numerous accusations from the MMA fanbase.

Furthermore, some fans have also keyed in on the 14-year age gap between Layla Machado Garry, who is 40 year olds, and Ian Garry, who is just 26 years old. While the Irishman has been quick to defend his wife, with both of them accusing fans of taking things out of context, the attacks haven't stopped.

Fans were also critical of Layla Machado Garry hiring her ex-husband, Richard Cullen, as Ian Garry's nutritionist. The entire fiasco has caught the attention of many of the Irishman's peers, including Henry Cejudo, who shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter), urging Garry and his team to grow thicker skin:

"You're in the fight game, man. You're literally in the fight game, Ian. And if you're not careful, if you're not thick-skinned, if you're not titanium, you're going to eventually... your career could go down because psychologically, your mind's not there. There goes that 26-year old kid, who had those lofty dreams of becoming the reincarnation of Conor McGregor."

Expand Tweet

Some have even characterized the recent events surrounding Garry's personal life as a poetic justice, given his decision to wear and sell shirts with Geoff Neal's mugshot on them, as well as the verbal lashing he gave Neil Magny for the latter's comments about fatherhood and discipline.

Ian Garry's upcoming fight with Vicente Luque

Ian Garry believes himself to be a future world champion in the UFC. Thus far, he has passed every test with flying colors, maintaining his undefeated record despite some frightening moments in the octagon, when his defence has locked lackluster. On December 16, his defense will have to be perfect, given the man he will be facing.

He faces brutal knockout artist Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in a welterweight bout that could make or break his title-challenging aspirations. The Brazilian currently sits at the #8 ranking at 170 pounds, with Garry occupying the #10 spot. With a win, Garry may very well find himself in the top 5 and within touching distance of a title opportunity, or a number one contender fight.