Henry Cejudo apologizes to Calvin Kattar for counting him out against Giga Chikadze

Henry Cejudo recently apologized to Calvin Kattar for underestimating him before his fight against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46. Kattar put on a sensational performance against Chikadze this past weekend, despite being the betting underdog.

Cejudo, while speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, said:

"It was actually more of a beating of the year. And you know what, I'm going to say this to Calvin Kattar, I'm sorry man, I apologize. I counted you out, man."

He added:

"There's the same reason why somebody counts you out, they will respect you. And for that reason, I respect him because I didn't think he could bear a guy like Giga. But, you showed true tenacity, you went out there, You press them, your pressure, your composure was on point. Congratulations to Calvin Kattar, you got my respect."

Calvin Kattar recorded a unanimous decision victory against Giga Chikadze at UFC on ESPN 32 with the judges scoring the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44. 'The Boston Finisher' pressured Chikadze for the majority of the fight, landing clean and crisp punches on the Georgian throughout.

Many believed that Chikadze, who is a phenomenal striker, would outclass Kattar on the night. However, the Bostonian derailed the hype train in style, dominating every round of the fight.

Ali Abdelaziz hints at Henry Cejudo comeback in 2022

Henry Cejudo's manager Ali Abdelaziz has predicted that big things lie ahead for the former two-division champion in 2022. Rumors pertaining to his potential return to the octagon have been circulating for quite some time now.

Abdelaziz voiced his thoughts on Twitter about what's next for 'Triple C'. He tweeted:

"Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time. he’s 100% want smoke all these guys"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 he’s 100% want smoke all these guys Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the timehe’s 100% want smoke all these guys Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time 💯 he’s 100% want smoke all these guys

Cejudo retired in May 2020, following a successful defense of his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. He has been gunning for a shot at the featherweight title over the past year or so in pursuit of triple-champ status.

He has been at loggerheads with Dana White in recent weeks. White doesn't believe Cejudo deserves to jump the queue at 145 lbs, while the former champion is of the opinion that his resume warrants an immediate title shot.

It remains to be seen whether we will see Cejudo back inside the octagon this year.

