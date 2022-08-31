"Conor McGregor might be the real king of cringe" - Henry Cejudo brutally trolls 'The Notorious' "bringing the Macarena back" in his yacht training regimen

Henry Cejudo recently commented on Conor McGregor's recent workout videos on his Lamborghini superyacht.

'The Notorious' took to his official Instagram handle to post videos of his rather eccentric yacht training routine. Many fans and fighters, including Henry Cejudo, have admitted to being bewildered by the Irishman's unusual workout regimen.

In the latest edition of Fight Feedback on his YouTube channel, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo discussed McGregor's bizarre workout routine. 'Triple C' brutally mocked the Irishman, terming him the "real king of cringe," saying:

"Conor McGregor might be the real king of cringe if you really look at me. You talk about bringing the Macarena back. I mean look at Conor McGregor out there twerking. I think he's trying to get elusive here in the hill. I think I get what he's trying to do."

Cejudo added:

"But in reality, it's not his mobility he needs help on. He needs more help on understanding leverage and how they need to distribute his weight when it comes to being taken down. So, I believe all that stuff is good but your focus should be more tactical training rather than movement."

Check out the latest episode of Fight Feedback below:

Demetrious Johnson wants to train Henry Cejudo

Newly crowned ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has offered to train former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo.

During a recent FaceTime conversation, the two were seen discussing 'Mighty Mouse's' knockout victory against former three-time ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

Praising Johnson for his impressive knockout win, Cejudo said:

"I love the [adaptation] that you made in the third [round] bro... But nasty off the bottom to throwing that elbow... beautiful dude! You train bottom strikes are like dude, they are so unknown... That's a whole another game that I don't even know."

Adding to the conversation, Johnson offered to train with Cejudo (who'd trained him for the Moraes fight) to help him improve his ground game:

"There's a couple of things I want to work with you. I know you're in USADA pool and you are getting ready to fight. So, when you're ready I'm coming out on November, so we will work on some clinch and work on some of your ground work."

Check out Cejudo interacting with Demetrious Johnson below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak