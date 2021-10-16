"This is the one man I'm never gonna doubt" - Ali Abdelaziz believes Henry Cejudo beats Alexander Volkanovski '9 times out of 10'

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Henry Cejudo vs Alexander Volkanovoski would be a great fight.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, when asked about whether former UFC champion Henry Cejudo would be a good choice against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovoski, Ali said,

"There's one man I'm never gonna doubt. I truly believe Alexander is a great champion. I have a lot of respect for him... especially after the last fight. But I think nine times out of ten Henry can beat him...I really say that. People are gonna say he's just saying that because he's my guy. I say this about a lot of guys but I'm never gonna put my neck to the fire never If I don't think Henry can beat him... I think UFC knows He can beat him. I know he can beat him. He knows he can beat him, right!"

At a recent press conference, Dana White was asked whether the retired champion would return to the octagon for a featherweight title bout.

Addressing the question regarding 'Triple C', Dana mentioned that with Max Holloway and other top-ranked featherweights vying for the title, such a thing seemed unlikely. White said,

"Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation."

However, Ali Abdelaziz, Henry Cejudo's promoter, had a different opinion on White's statement. He took to his Twitter account and wrote,

Henry Cejudo is open for a fight with Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi (ESPN MMA), former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo revealed that a lot is going on in his life post-retirement. He mentioned entering the real-estate business recently. Cejudo and his fiancé are also expecting their first baby in the month of November.

However, he has admitted that he is open to a featherweight title. Cejudo is ready to fight Alexander Volkanovski to get his name on the first to hold 3 division titles.

Watch the full interview below:

