Henry Cejudo claims he will finish trio of UFC champions inside two rounds

Henry Cejudo seems to be itching to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible. Having retired from the sport after his fight against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, it seems unlikely for 'The Messenger' to make a return unless he is made an offer he simply can't refuse. Recently, the two-division champion made a series of appearances on social media challenging fighters across three weight divisions.

After successfully defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo said that if he comes back, it would be for the featherweight title shot against current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

However, UFC president Dana White has been quiet about the possibility of the fight materializing. This pushed the 'King of Cringe' to take to his Twitter in an attempt to coax White.

Yo @danawhite why don’t you line up all your Rent A Chumps at 125, 135 and 145. I bet the house that neither one of them would make it past two rounds with Triple C! #justsaying 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/lksilc8NFa — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 22, 2021

Henry Cejudo has never shied away from confrotation. Being critical of Volkanovski's performance in the rematch against Max Holloway, the 34-year-old American had the following to say:

"I got Alexander the average! The decision maker! Which I still felt was Holloway's belt. I see better decisions on 90-day fiance! Anyhow, they can all bend the knee!"

Cejudo also had a special callout for Alexander Volkanovski in a recent interview with YouTube MMA presenter, The Schmo. Watch it here:

Cringe Friday Maaaahhhaaa! 🐐 don’t think I’ve forgotten about you, you over grown baboon. @alexvolkanovski C4 coming soon. 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 @theschmo312 pic.twitter.com/EofK9FfBtT — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 19, 2021

Coming off a stunning victory against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Brian Ortega is next in line for a championship shot. Ortega is currently preparing for his title bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 260, and a change of plans in favor of Henry Cejudo isn't forseeable.

Advertisement

Who will Henry Cejudo face if he returs?

The flyweight and bantamweight divisions have their respective champions and contenders as well.

With Deivenson Fegueiredo and Petr Yan leading the pack as title holders in both weight classes, it figures that Henry Cejudo will have to work his way up to contention. But 'The Messenger' thinks differently. Having been a dominant champion against some of the world's best competition, he claims he holds a position of immense value.

Henry Cejudo is an accomplished martial artist, but does he have what it takes to beat the current best? With hungry contendors rising up the ranks to have their deserved shot at both belts, a special arrangement for Cejudo presently seems unlikely.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will return to face Alexander Volkanovski in a pay-per-view showdown? Or will Dana White make him climb the ladder the old-fashioned way? Let us know in the comments section below!