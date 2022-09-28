"He is going to put the heat on you" - Henry Cejudo claims Khamzat Chimaev may be up for rude awakening if he fights Paulo Costa next

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. This is if the 'Borz' ever attempts to fight in the middleweight division of the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev made headlines during last week's UFC 279 fight week after missing the official weight by 7.5 pounds at the official weigh-ins. As a result, he was forced to fight Kevin Holland at catchweight instead of Nate Diaz in the fight event's main event.

Following his weight miss issue, the Chechen-born Swede announced his willingness to move up to the middleweight division on his Twitter account.

Following his announcement, MMA Analysts suggested Chimaev to fight no. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa.

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo believes Costa has the ability to "put the heat" on Chimaev in this potential matchup. Cejudo expressed his thoughts on the prospect of 'Borz' fighting Costa, saying:

"As much as I am a Chimaev fan...he's been beating up welterweights and the fact that the way he beat it... I mean but He's finding somebody like Paulo...Paulo's gonna be the type of guy... he's in a defensive. Paulo's gonna be the type of guy that he is going to to put the heat on you. Paulo's not afraid like Paulo's gonna be in there and actually press you."

Check out Henry Cejudo's thoughts on potential Chimaev vs. Costa fight below:

Josh Thomson names one opponent who might prove to be challenge for Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight

Josh Thomson believes Robert Whittaker will be a much tougher opponent for Khamzat Chimaev if he ever moves up to the middleweight division.

According to Thomson, 'The Reaper' is a well-rounded fighter who is going to push Chimaev to his limits.

Discussing the prospect of 'Borz' fighting Whittaker at 185, 'The Punk' said:

"I think Whittaker is just all-around, too many weapons. I could be wrong. I think if we see him fight Paulo Costa and has a great performance, we see him fight Marvin Vettori and has a great performance... Probably skip Whittaker and go to whoever's the champ at the time, whether it's Pereira or whether it's Izzy."

Thomson added:

"Robert Whittaker's probably the guy you try to keep away from him. I think Robert Whittaker, he's someone that's going to really push him."

You can check out the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

