"She has a really good timing off of it" - Henry Cejudo details how Molly McCann's spinning elbow is a huge and valuable addition to her arsenal

Former UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo believes that Molly McCann’s spinning elbow is a brilliant addition to her MMA arsenal.

McCann is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Hannah Goldy. She beat the American with a spinning back elbow and follow-up punches in their women’s flyweight bout earlier this month. Prior to the said matchup, McCann faced Luana Carolina in March and secured a third-round KO win courtesy of a spinning back elbow.

In the latest edition of The Triple C & Schmo show, 'Schmo' praised UK MMA superstar Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett’s incredible showing at UFC London on July 23. 'Schmo' and Henry Cejudo alluded to the fact that Pimblett was indeed impressive.

Paddy Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt via second-round submission in a lightweight matchup at the event. Nevertheless, Cejudo indicated that he was more impressed by Molly McCann’s first-round TKO win at UFC London. Lauding ‘Meatball’ for her spinning elbow maneuver, ‘Triple C’ stated:

“That elbow that she [McCann] is doing, she has a really good timing off of it. And when somebody has a really good timing off of it, if you’re able to smother people, get people to go back and press, give them the right distance to pull out and then throw it.”

Watch Cejudo discuss the topic at 16:35 in the video below:

Michael Bisping outlines potential future plans for Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett

While Molly McCann has called for a fight against Antonina Shevchenko, nothing’s been officially finalized as of yet. Meanwhile, it’s also unclear as to who Paddy Pimblett will fight next. Regardless, UFC Hall of Famer and UK MMA legend Michael Bisping recently outlined the UFC’s potential plans for ‘Meatball’ and ‘The Baddy.’

On BT Sport’s UFC London Review Show, ‘The Count’ suggested that McCann and Pimblett could be booked to compete at UFC 281. The event is expected to transpire at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York on November 12. He further highlighted that the Liverpudlian fighter duo could then be scheduled for a possible UFC London event in March 2023. Bisping said:

"They're not gonna come back here this soon. There's a massive fight going down in Madison Square Garden. You stick Molly McCann and Paddy 'The Baddy' on there and then in March, back here [London] again. That's probably something along the lines of what I think will happen."

Watch Bisping’s assessment below:

