Henry Cejudo gets brutally honest about Dana White being "p*ssed" at him, admits he "probably" won't get Song Yadong rematch

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential rematch against Song Yadong. 'Triple C' doesn't believe a rematch will come to fruition and is of the opinion that Dana White still holds a grudge from his retirement announcement in 2020.

Ad

Following his title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in 2020, Cejudo announced his retirement in his post-fight interview. He then vacated his flyweight and bantamweight belts before taking a three-year hiatus from the sport.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

White notoriously doesn't like champions leaving their belts vacant, as has been the case with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, and Francis Ngannou, among others.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cejudo returned to UFC action in 2023 and was directly handed a title fight against then-champion Aljamain Sterling, which he lost via split decision. He then lost to current champion Merab Dvalishvili in a three-rounder.

In his most recent outing at UFC Seattle against Yadong, the former Olympian suffered an eye poke in the third round. The bout was ultimately stopped before the fourth round by the referee after a doctor deemed him unable to continue, and he lost via technical decision.

Ad

While Cejudo campaigned for a rematch with the up-and-coming Chinese bantamweight, White shot down the idea at the post-fight presser. In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Triple C' claimed that he doesn't see the rematch happening and touched on how he believes White views him.

"Probably not [getting the rematch against Song Yadong]. I think Dana's still p**sed at me because I retired in 2020. I don't think, in his eyes, he will probably give that to me. He probably thinks I b**ched out [at UFC Seattle]. But if I can get anybody, thats who I would want."

Ad

He continued:

"You can just tell [that Dana White is upset with me]. I could've become the greatest mixed martial artist of all time if I didn't [retire in 2020]. Dana had a lot of hope in me. Left three years, came back and it shot me in the as*."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:42):

Ad

Oscar De La Hoya goes off on Dana White's boxing venture, attacks UFC CEO's character

Dana White recently announced a new boxing venture, partnering with Turki Alalshikh. Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya has now slammed the UFC CEO's boxing endeavor. They notably share intense animosity for one another and have been going back-and-forth publicly for years.

Ad

On Instagram, De La Hoya sounded off on White, discussing his character, the UFC's controversial fighter pay, and more:

"You can't run a boxing organization when you don't have any fighters. No fighter is going to fight for pennies. No pay-per-view fighters will fight for $750,000. UFC fighters are already disgusted with how little they get paid for putting their lives on the line."

Ad

He continued:

"As for Dana's character, it speaks for itself. I don't even have to say anything about a guy who publicly slapped his own wife. Will I work with Dana in the future if he's in the boxing space? Sure! Because 80 percent of the folks I deal with in boxing are scumbags anyway."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.