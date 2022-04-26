"That's the only way I am going to fight" - Henry Cejudo gives his ultimatum to return to the octagon

Henry Cejudo recently made it clear that he will only return to the octagon if a title belt is on the line.

Appearing on the most recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo, the former two-division champion, joined Dave Schmulenson to discuss various topics. Subjects included Mike Tyson's recent controversial plane fight, Tyson Fury's legacy as a boxer, and 'The Gypsy King's potential matchup with Francis Ngannou.

During their discussion, 'Schmo' also brought up Henry Cejudo's most speculated return to the octagon and asked if Cejudo was expecting a gold belt on the line upon his return to the fight game.

In response, the 35-year-old mentioned that a division belt is all he is aiming for:

"That's the only way I am going to fight. I'm not going to fight any other way, you know."

You can watch the entire episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Cejudo last entered the octagon against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, where the 'Triple C' successfully defended his bantamweight belt by technical knockout at the 4:58 mark of the second round. After his successful title defense, the fighter mentioned that he would be retiring from the sport.

However, Cejudo has recently re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool and has singled out several division champions, including Aljamain Sterling and Alexander Volkanovski, to demonstrate his seriousness about a comeback.

Henry Cejudo talks about Mike Tyson's recent flight altercation

In the same episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo also discussed the viral video of Mike Tyson hitting a fan onboard a flight.

Cejudo mentioned a conversation between him and Tyson's manager detailing the actual matter, and 'Triple C' gave his take on the incident:

"He [Tyson's manager] was with him [Tyson]. He was the one that was blocking Mike from hitting the dude. He said Mike Tyson just had enough. He [the passenger] pitched a water bottle over... full of water, so once he saw that, he said Mike got up. He said that he [Tyson] freaking prbably hit him with 30 combinations before they actually started filming. So, don't cross uncle Mike, doesn't matter who you are, where it's at, he will stick you in front of the world and that's exactly what happened."

The viral video of Mike Tyson beating up a fellow passenger on an airplane made headlines recently. As per reports, the incident occurred after the individual, who was reportedly intoxicated, irritated 'The Baddest Man on the Planet,' causing him to lose his cool.

