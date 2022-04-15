Watch: Henry Cejudo hits pads in preparation for Volkanosvki, Mike Tyson carefully observes

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo made headline news on Monday after announcing his return to mixed martial arts and the USADA testing pool ahead of an intended comeback inside the octagon.

Today, Cejudo posted a clip no longer than 10 seconds doing pad work, with one of the greatest of all-time giving all his attention. See below:

The inspiration has seemed to come from the tremendous performance Alexander Volkanovski displayed after a TKO victory over 'The Korean Zombie' in the third round of UFC 273's main event.

Cejudo was heavily involved in Chan Sung Jung's camp even after clammoring for the opportunity to face Volkanovski before it was announced 'Zombie' would be the one to replace Max Holloway.

'Triple C' seems to be more focused on making history and becoming the first ever fighter to capture belts in three separate weight divisions, hence the eagerness to fight the current featherweight champion.

Volkanovski hasn't taken the situation too seriously, stating that Cejudo must prove himself in the featherweight division before getting his attention. a trilogy with Max Holloway is destined to be what's next for the champion, which would leave a slot later in the year for a third fight if 'Triple C' were ready.

Just short of two years since defeating Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249, Cejudo plans on making his return if all goes to plan sometime later this year. 'Triple C' is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes of all-time, earning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympic games before adding the UFC flyweight and bantamweight belts to his trophy cabinet.

Jake Paul gets in trouble trying to give Alexander Volkanovski trash talk advice

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski made an appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast hosted by stand-up comedians Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh after his dominant title defense over the legendary 'Korean Zombie'.

In a segment offering advice to Volkanovski, Schultz pulled up a video of Jake Paul giving the champ marketing pointers before the YouTuber turned pro-boxer caught some heat:

'The Problem Child' recently stated in a Tweet last month that he intends to return to combat sports, listing Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather as possible next opponents. Paul is currently 5-0 as a professional boxer, coming off of a vicious knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December last year.

