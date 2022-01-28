Henry Cejudo jokingly calls Khabib Nurmagomedov "the most humble man" he has ever met 

In a clip posted to his Instagram page, Henry Cejudo referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as "the most humble man" he has ever met, after Nurmagomedov relinquished his seat to him.

Cejudo and Nurmagomedov were traveling in a vehicle with their manager Ali Abdelaziz. When 'Triple C' asked the Dagestani star why he gave up his seat, the former UFC lightweight champion jokingly replied:

"Because you're bigger than me, that's why. Not age, weight."

Henry Cejudo has recently been in the news after he expressed a desire to fight Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo wants to become the first fighter in UFC history to win a championship in three different weight classes. The Olympic gold medalist also cornered Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 as 'Deus da Guerra' defeated Brandon Moreno to reclaim the flyweight title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC will hold its first event in the United States on January 28 in Miami, Florida. The show will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. UFC legend Rashad Evans is also on the card and will take on Brazilian fighter Gabriel Checco.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat athlete of all time

Seven UFC fighters have held championships in multiple weight classes. However, Henry Cejudo is the only one who has also won an Olympic gold medal. Ali Abdelaziz believes this accomplishment makes 'Triple C' the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, ahead of legends such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz said:

"Henry wants respect. Henry Cejudo respects Henry... But Henry also has a chip on his shoulder and he should. I don't think people give him the respect he deserves. I think he's the greatest combat athlete of all time. It's not 'DC', it's not Khabib, it's not Kamaru. I'm talking about combat, right? He's an Olympic champion, two-division champion, nobody can ever do what he does. It's impossible. If Kayla comes to the UFC one day and becomes a champion, yes, she will bypass him. But for now, Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat athlete of all time."

In addition to calling out Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo has also stated that he's willing to have a Rocky moment and "massacre" Petr Yan in Russia if paid sufficiently. However, he hasn't been tested by USADA since his win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Cejudo is required to be in the testing pool for six months before he can return to the octagon.

