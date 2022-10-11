"Stylistically, it's a good fight for McGregor" - Henry Cejudo on potential Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor bout

Henry Cejudo believes that lightweight contender Justin Gaethje would be a good matchup for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Cejudo, a former simultaneous multi-weight titleholder in his own right, weighed in on the idea of a potential fight between the two.

McGregor and Justin Gaethje have engaged in several Twitter exchanges in the past. The pair have also maintained their dislike for one another while speaking in interviews. Most recently, Gaethje accused 'The Notorious' of taking steroids following a report that revealed he hasn't been tested by USADA this year.

Henry Cejudo pointed out that while he fancies McGregor's chances against Gaethje, the Irishman might have a hard time dealing with the constant leg-kick onslaught that the American often brings to his bouts.

While discussing how a fight would play out between the two, Cejudo stated:

"Stylistically, it's a good fight for McGregor. But, does Conor McGregor want to ditch his game and check those kicks? He [Justin Gaethje] doesn't give a s**t. He will freaking close his eyes and hit you with that leg kick. He's dangerous man."

At UFC 257, McGregor had great success with his hands, landing crisp combinations on Dustin Poirier during their rematch.

However, 'The Diamond' invested in the leg-kicks attacks early and frequently chopped down the lead leg of the Irishman. In the end, the damage accumuated to the point where McGregor's mobility was affected, which made it easier for Poirier to finish him.

Dustin Poirier suggests an opponent for Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor's latest appearance in the octagon was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The pair shunned their previous respectful nature towards each other for the rematch and came into the rubber match with a fierce drive to win.

The trilogy had an anticlimatic end when McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury that forced the fight to be stopped. In his post-fight interview, the former champ-champ declared that the differences between the combatants are yet to be settled, while being tended to by the cageside doctors.

Poirier has his next assignment booked against Michael Chandler at UFC 281. While speaking about McGregor on the DC & RC Show, Poirier named Justin Gaethje as an ideal fight for the 'Notorious' star:

"Justin Gaethje vs. the return of Conor McGregor. The hype, the build up, somebody's going to sleep. I mean, you're tuning in for a car wreck. A head-on collision and I wanna see it."

According to reports, McGregor is eying a potential return to fighting in 2023. The UFC superstar also confirmed during a recent fan interaction on Twitter that his next fight will probably be in the welterweight division.

