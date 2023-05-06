Henry Cejudo's coaching experience with Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones improved him as fighter for UFC 288, says Chael Sonnen 

Henry Cejudo is set to make his return to the octagon against Aljamain Sterling this weekend in the main event of UFC 288.

'Triple C' retired from the sport in 2020 after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, and has spent the last three years coaching other elite fighters at the Fight Ready Gym in Arizona.

Henry Cejudo has coached the likes of Jon Jones, Zhagn Weili and Demetrious Johnson. According to Chael Sonnen, 'Triple C' will have benefitted from the exchange of information and skills that would have taken place over the past few years. Ahead of UFC 288, Sonnen said the following:

"I also would presume that he's better now than he was [in 2020] because he started coaching... You'll become immensely better at the sport when you have to teach the sport... It's totally different when you have to break it down... I just share with you that Henry's been doing that. And since he's been doing that it's been a Who's Who.

"Whether it was [Zhang] Weili, Formiga, Jon Jones. The athletes that are coming through, don't forget that that's a two-way street. That isn't just Henry working on distance and range with these athletes, he's also learning from them."

History will be made in the UFC 288 main event regardless of who the winner is.

Should he defeat Sterling, Henry Cejudo will become the first man over 35 years of age to win a UFC title between the 125 - 155 pound weight division.

Aljamain Sterling will also make history with a victory this weekend by becoming the first bantamweight champion in modern MMA history to defend the title three times.

Henry Cejudo celebrates Demetrious Johnson's win over Adriano Moraes

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson were once rivals in the cage, having fought twice in the UFC. But now the combat sports legends share a great friendship and have even begun training together.

Johnson, who currently fights in ONE Championship, took on Adriano Moraes for the third time on Friday, May 5. 'Mighty Mouse' won the bout via unanimous decision, and once again proved why he is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter following Demetrious Johnson's victory at ONE Championship - ONE on PRIME Video 10, and said this:

"Honor to call you one of my greatest rivals and friends @MightyMouse. You're a GOAT for life #GOATMountain. AND TOMORROW IT'S MY TURN! #ANDNEW"

