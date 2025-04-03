Henry Cejudo shares intriguing theory connecting Ilia Topuria changing moniker to Dustin Poirier's retirement fight

Ilia Topuria recently changed his fighter alias from 'El Matador' to 'La Leyenda,' the latter of which translates to 'The Legend.' Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo believes that the reason behind the Spaniard's decision is a subliminal jab at ex-interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Not long ago, when answering a question about who he'll face for his retirement fight, 'The Diamond' respectfully turned down a fight with Paddy Pimblett, citing his desire to only face legends of the sport. Cejudo believes that Topuria's new nickname is a nod to Poirier's argument, saying as much on The Bohnfire podcast.

"Think about. Dustin Poirier did say he's only fighting legends for his retirement fight, and IIlia Topuria just changed his name to 'Legend.' We're probably on to something, Mike [Bohn]."

Check out Henry Cejudo speculating about Ilia Topuria's nickname change (19:18):

A matchup with Poirier could set the stage for a lightweight title shot for the Spaniard, provided he wins the bout. He recently vacated his featherweight belt, which will be made official once Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes set foot in the octagon at UFC 314, where they will compete for the vacant title.

Unfortunately, Topuria has struggled to secure a bout ever since his return to lightweight, where he once faced the towering Jai Herbert, knocking him out with a thunderous combination in round two. The Spaniard's ideal fight is a lightweight title bout with Islam Makhachev, but no official announcement has been made.

If not Makhachev, Topuria has also been targeting a title eliminator with ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who seems less than interested in the bout.

Henry Cejudo believes it is up to Khabib Nurmagomedov to decide whether Ilia Topuria faces Islam Makhachev next

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a fundamental presence in Islam Makhachev's camp. However, he is not merely a coach, but an advisor of sorts, whose influence is such that Henry Cejudo believes could impact when Ilia Topuria faces, if he ever does, Makhachev for the lightweight title.

On The Bohnfire, Cejudo said the following:

"I remember talking to Khabib. Khabib said it's not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam, cause that's all Islam's been doing."

Check out Henry Cejudo's claim about Khabib Nurmagomedov's attitude toward Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev (17:18):

Topuria, though, is not entertaining any fights besides a Makhachev title fight or a title eliminator with Charles Oliveira, with whom he has been going back-and-forth.

