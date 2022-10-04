"Jones would kill Israel" - Henry Cejudo on Jon Jones' dislike for Israel Adesanya, explains what made him also stop being a fan of 'The Last Stylebender'

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo highlighted the loathing Jon Jones has for Israel Adesanya. Cejudo further threw light on what caused him to develop a dislike for 'The Last Stylebender'.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have engaged in several back-and-forth Twitter feuds. Things got ugly when both fighters involved their parents in a heated exchange online.

Jones mocked the UFC middleweight champion by claiming that his own father is not confident that he can compete with the American. Adesanya retaliated by bringing Jones' deceased mother into the conversation. Camille Jones passed away in 2017 after a longstanding battle with diabetes.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. BONY @JonnyBones I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

While deliberating on how a fight would play out between the two, Cejudo cited how that retort from Adesanya prompted his contempt towards the Nigerian-born Kiwi:

"Jones would kill Israel. If you were to let Jones, like, literally kill him, Jones would kill him. That's how much he doesn't like him."

Cejudo added:

"But it's understood though. The reason why I kind of started not becoming a fan of Israel is just because of the simple fact that he talked about his [Jon Jones'] mom who is deceased. For me that was like a dealbreaker."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments (10:20) below:

Henry Cejudo on upcoming Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira title fight

Israel Adesanya and former kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira will lock horns in the main event of UFC 281. The event will take place on November 12, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.

Ever since 'Poatan' made his UFC debut, the organization, fans, and experts have been building up the Brazilian to be the next fighter in line to try and dethrone the UFC middleweight champion. With two victories over 'The Last Stylebender' in kickboxing, including a knockout, it's certainly an intriguing matchup.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo weighed in on the matchup and offered a prediction on his YouTube channel, siding with Pereira:

“As good as Israel is, Alex just still has better striking. He knocked him out the last time they fought, he beat him the first time. If this fight goes on its feet, I just gotta go with Pereira. I got Pereira by knockout. I think he’s got more diversity and things of that nature. Stop me when I lie.”

Catch Henry Cejudo's prediction for the UFC 281 main event (4:40) below:

