Henry Cejudo talks Max Holloway's chances against Alexander Volkanovski in potential quadrilogy fight, reflects on UFC 314 main event clash

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 performance against Diego Lopes. Cejudo believes UFC BMF champion Max Holloway could potentially beat Volkanovski in a potential quadrilogy fight.

Volkanovski and Lopes headlined UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight belt after Ilia Topuria vacated it in pursuit of the lightweight gold. Despite the Brazilian fighter's resilience, 'The Great' was able to win via unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

Even though 'The Great' has defeated 'Blessed' three times in the UFC, Cejudo believes Holloway to be better than the Volkanovski of the present. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Triple C' said:

"I feel like 145 is wide open. I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway. I think Max Holloway does a number on everybody, at that weight class. Yes, 100 percent. Obviously he did get knocked out by Ilia too. But I just feel like his volume, I feel like he’s healthier. He’s got the better chin. And I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around."

Speaking of Volkanovski's recent performance, Cejudo pointed out the flaws.

"Volkanovski did look good. But he overexaggerates when Diego was hitting him... I can go back and see why Ilia Topuria knocked him out. He does a lot of things good, but he does a lot of things wrong. Particularly, defensively... He'll go for a takedown and come up without his hands coming up. If Diego really invested in that hook, it'd be a little different. "

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:56, 0:28):

Alexander Volkanovski reflects on "adversity is a privilege" speech

Before becoming the two-time UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski was coming off two back-to-back knockout losses. With his fight against Lopes, he returned to winning ways.

After beating the Brazilian fighter via unanimous decision at UFC 314, 'The Great' gave an inspiring post-fight speech. Reiterating the phrase, "adversity is a privilege," Volkanovski recently said in a YouTube video:

"When you are down there, it can be treated as a privilege. Because, when you get yourself back out, I guarantee you, you're gonna be twice the person you were than when you were down there. You can grow so much because of that adversity. So that's what I mean by it's a 'privilege.'"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (13:44):

