Henry Cejudo tells the heavyweight division to be on the "lookout" after UFC 312 fighter's "statement" victory

An enthralling challenger has entered the UFC heavyweight division, and Henry Cejudo told other heavyweights to be on the lookout because of the latter's powerful performance.

At UFC 312, Justin Tafa locked horns with UFC debutant Tallison Teixeira. The lone heavyweight fight of the pay-per-view’s main card did not last for more than a few seconds as Teixeira initiated a takedown attempt, pushing his opponent into the fence after which he landed a couple of knees and a big right elbow that sent Tafa to the canvas.

Next up, Teixeira closed the show with ground and pound that prompted the referee to step in and stop the bout, declaring the debutant as the winner by KO/ TKO.

'Xicao' has a pro MMA record of 8-0 out of which seven wins are via knockout. The latter has finished all his bouts in round 1. Cejudo, impressed by the Brazilian’s debut performance, has now praised him by calling him “a phenom with eight finishes.”

In a recent video, 'Triple C' demonstrated Teixeira's most recent finish. Cejudo uploaded the clip on X and captioned it:

"Tallison Teixeira is LEGIT!!! 😳🇧🇷 The Brazilian Heavyweight made a STATEMENT in his UFC debut last weekend at #UFC312 - securing the KO victory in just 35 SECONDS 🔥 Teixeira improved to 8-0 with all eight of his victories coming in the very first round. Look out for Tallison Teixeira"

Tallison Teixeira breaks down his win-strategy post-UFC 312

At UFC 312, Tallison Teixeira had a successful debut with a TKO win over Justin Tafa in 35 seconds. Teixeira impressed Daniel Cormier, who praised the latter in the post-fight octagon interview.

In response to one of Cormier's questions about whether the Brazilian knew he could use striking to his advantage against Tafa, he stated:

"I know he is a tough guy. I knew he was gonna be able to defend a takedown. But I knew one thing. He was gonna lower his head and that is when I was going to come in and finish the fight."

