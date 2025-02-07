Is Tallison Teixeira related to Brazilian UFC legend Glover Teixeira? The heavyweight fighter's bio, personal life, MMA record, and more

Tallison Teixeira shares the same surname with UFC legend Glover Teixeira. Needless to say, there's been speculation about whether the two martial artists are related to one another. A Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) veteran, Tallison is currently booked to make his main roster UFC debut.

Tallison fights Australian-Samoan combatant, Justin Tafa, next. The three-round heavyweight bout featuring the two fearsome knockout artists is expected to be featured on the main card portion of the highly-anticipated UFC 312 event. It'll transpire at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8, 2025 (Feb. 9, 2025, local time in Australia).

Is Tallison Teixeira related to Brazilian UFC legend Glover Teixeira?

Glover Teixeira was born on Oct. 28, 1979. He hails from Minas Gerais, Brazil. A BJJ and MMA savant. Glover notably held the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira was born on Dec. 7, 1999. Per the UFC, Tallison was born in Vitoria da Conquista, Bahia, Brazil. Before his UFC main roster debut, the 6-foot-7 heavyweight has already been making waves with his terrifying knockout power.

As for Glover Teixeira, he's believed to possess a legacy as a revered former MMA fighter and ex-UFC champion, who also coaches others, including current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. As such, the belief is that Glover's relative joining the UFC would surely be publicly acknowledged by the organization.

Nevertheless, no such acknowledgment has been made as of yet. The consensus is that it's because Tallison Teixeira and Glover Teixeira aren't related to each other. They simply happen to share the same last name.

Glover Teixeira has resided in the United States of America for many years and helms the Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym in Connecticut. The grappling wizard notably became an American citizen in 2020 and is beheld as one of the most skilled Brazilian-American fighters to have competed in the UFC.

He retired from MMA after being outpointed by Jamahal Hill in their fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt in January 2023. Speaking to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz in late 2024, Glover (33-9 MMA) teased a return to fighting, suggesting he'd like to compete in BJJ, boxing, or perhaps have some MMA bouts in the UFC. However, many fans advised the now 45-year-old against it.

Speaking of Tallison Teixeira (7-0 MMA), at just 25 years of age, he's currently in the early stages of what could be a potentially tremendous UFC run. He's undefeated as a professional mixed martial arts fighter, and many view him as one of the top prospects in the UFC heavyweight division right now.

The Team Lucas Mineiro member notably earned praise from UFC CEO and president Dana White after besting Arthur Lopes via first-round KO in his DWCS appearance in September 2024. 'Xicao' generally keeps his personal and family life away from the public spotlight.

Nevertheless, during the DWCS post-fight press conference, Tallison expressed his elation over his victory and alluded to his bond with some of his family members. Underscoring the first thing he'd like to do after having won, he stated:

"The first thing I'm going to do is call my mom and my sister. And after that, I'm going to check all my social media."

Check out Tallison Teixeira's comments below (2:48):

