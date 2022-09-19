"He's looking to dabble into WWE" - Henry Cejudo on how Nate Diaz will be an "easy sell" if he pursues pro wrestling

Henry Cejudo teased the idea of Nate Diaz dabbling with the WWE after images of the Stockton native with 'Triple-H' and Stephanie McMahon surfaced on the internet. Cejudo claimed that Diaz can be a really marketable figure in the world of professional wrestling.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off(via @elijahg209 If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off 👀 (via @elijahg209) https://t.co/4eRjAfSwxZ

'Triple C' caught up with the Stockton bad-boy at the recently concluded ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship that took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Cejudo was later interviewed with MMA reporter Helen Yee after the event and spoke about Nate Diaz's future opportunities after successfully fighting out his UFC contract. Circling back to the image with 'Triple-H' and Stephanie McMahon, Cejudo claimed that Diaz might consider a brief stint with the WWE:

"We just saw Nate Diaz too. I saw him in the restroom. He was high as a kite and so was I. And we looked at each other, he's hilarious. Anyway, he's looking to dabble into WWE to make money. We gotta use the brand that the UFC has given you and all these other platforms and continue to make money as an entrepreneur."

Cejudo added:

"I think he's an easy sell too. Let him be him, you know and just know that it's not real."

Watch the interview below:

Henry Cejudo claims that other fighters should learn from Nate Diaz's career trajectory

Henry Cejudo urged fellow fighters to take a page out of Nate Diaz's book and look at his career as a source of inspiration. The Stockton slugger successfully fought out his contractual obligations with the UFC with a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Nate Diaz's career trajectory in the UFC has been a rollercoaster ride. From being disregarded for not being a needle-mover, to having a belt made out of his imagination at UFC 244, Diaz stayed true to himself throughout the process.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA I'm beyond pumped we get to see the return of Nate Diaz at #UFC241 . The numbers he's pulled this week have been insane. It does however remind me of a media scrum in Dublin 5 years ago where I asked Dana White about him, where he said Nate isn't a needle mover. (via @MMAFighting I'm beyond pumped we get to see the return of Nate Diaz at #UFC241. The numbers he's pulled this week have been insane. It does however remind me of a media scrum in Dublin 5 years ago where I asked Dana White about him, where he said Nate isn't a needle mover. (via @MMAFighting) https://t.co/u5rXAwQUBK

Drawing inspiration from Diaz's career, Henry Cejudo emphasized the importance of investing in a gimmick or character to stand a cut above the rest:

"He's [Nate Diaz] a popular guy now. He could dabble into everything. He's enjoying it and having fun. I think the UFC had offered him quite a bit of money, he's like, 'No!' There's money to be made with the promotion that he's started [Real Fight Inc.], with WWE, all of them. We can all learn a little bit from that. It's important for you guys to start a gimmick or persona because this is how you build a following."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far