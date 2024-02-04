"Herb Dean almost had to make his MMA comeback" - Fans react as Nassourdine Imavov's old beef with Chris Curtis spills into Roman Dolidze fight

Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis' rivalry got re-ignited during the former's fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85.

The beef between Imavov and 'Action Man' goes back to June 2023 when the two athletes shared the octagon at UFC 289. In the second round of their clash, an accidental clash of heads rendered Curtis unable to continue the bout. The fight was thus declared a no-contest.

Imavov and Dolidze locked horns in the main event of UFC Fight Night 235. The event took place on Feb. 3 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the fourth round of the fight, 'The Sniper' landed an illegal kick on his opponent, which led referee Herb Dean to intervene, and the fight was paused. During this time, Imavov got into a heated argument with Curtis, who was present in Dolidze's corner.

Imavov was deducted a point for the illegal blow and the fight continued. The 25-minute fight went to the judges' scorecards and the 28-year-old was declared the winner by majority decision.

Several MMA fans noticed the heated interaction between 'The Sniper' and Curtis and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual joked that referee Dean almost had to bring his old fighter self back in order to separate the two athletes.

"Herb Dean almost had to make his MMA comeback to break this one up!"

Another fan thought that Imavov might get disqualified for arguing with Curtis.

"Lol thought it was going to be a DQ."

One person shared that the back-and-forth between 'Action Man' and Imavov was the best moment of the fight which lasted all 25 minutes.

"Highlight of the fight."

