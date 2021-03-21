'Hey, you still there?' - Jon Jones references famous exchange with bitter rival Daniel Cormier on the latter's birthday

Jon Jones has referenced a famous exchange with bitter rival Daniel Cormier on the latter’s birthday.

Jones put forth a social media post wherein he’s harked back to the ‘Hey p**sy, are you still there?’ one-liner. This verbal jab is regarded as one of the most memorable moments of their rivalry to date.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was born on March 20th, 1979. DC turned 42 years of age on March 20th, 2021. On that note, the UFC posted a message on its Instagram account, wishing him on his birthday.

Cormier’s archrival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, apparently got wind of the same and took to his official Instagram account. Jones then put forth an Instagram post where he has referenced the famous exchange between him and Cormier that took place back in 2014. Fans can check out the UFC and Jon Jones’ Instagram posts below –

The UFC’s original Instagram post featured an image of Daniel Cormier with birthday wishes. The accompanying statement alongside the image read as follows.

“Celebration time Happy Birthday to @DC_MMA!”

Jon Jones responded to this with an Instagram post of his own, featuring the same image of Daniel Cormier. The accompanying statement in Jones’ post read as follows:

“Hey you still there? Happy birthday @dc_mma”

Presently, the consensus is that the third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is unlikely to come to fruition, since Cormier retired from the sport of MMA in August 2020. Meanwhile, Jones is set to compete in a UFC heavyweight title fight later this year, in what would be his heavyweight debut.

Profanities and death threats were exchanged in the famous 2014 conversation between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones (left); Daniel Cormier (right)

Jon Jones was initially scheduled to fight Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 178 in September 2014. However, Gustafsson withdrew from the fight due to injury issues and was replaced by Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier had famously engaged in a media brawl against one another in the lead-up to UFC 178. And both athletes subsequently found themselves faced with each other once again, albeit this time around on a video conference on ESPN SportsCenter.

The verbal back and forth between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier reached a crescendo after they believed that the microphones were turned off. Jones targeted Cormier with the following one-liner:

“Hey p**sy, are you still there?”

What followed was Daniel Cormier suggesting that he’d like to be let in next door to Jon Jones, so he could spit on Jones’ face. Jones then proceeded to issue death threats to Cormier.

Jones asserted multiple times that he’d literally kill Cormier if the latter dares to spit on his face or do something of the sort. Unbeknownst to them, the microphones were still on and this conversation resultantly made its way into the public domain.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier didn't fight at UFC 178, but did at UFC 182 in January 2015. Jones won this fight via unanimous decision. Their rematch took place at UFC 214 in July 2017. Jones won the rematch via third-round KO, but the result was subsequently overturned to a no contest (NC) as he tested positive for banned PEDs in the drug tests related to the fight.