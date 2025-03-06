"Hill knows ball", "This man is dejected" - Fans react to Jamahal Hill's bold prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev has received its very own prediction from Jamahal Hill for their upcoming light heavyweight title clash. 'Sweet Dreams' has doubled as an analyst in his spare time, and he wasted no time in drawing fan attention for his thoughts on the UFC 313 main event.

While Hill recognizes that Pereira wields a destructive weapon in the form of his left hook, as well as elite-level striking skills due to his legendary kickboxing accomplishments, he believes that Ankalaev may prove to be too well-rounded for the light heavyweight champion.

"I know I'm gonna get hate for this, but I get hate anyway. F*ck y'all, I'm probably gonna go with Magomed. I just got a feeling that... I feel he has more tools to win. Obviously, Alex has the one hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that."

Check out Jamahal Hill's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev:

Naturally, fans on X/Twitter had their own opinions about Hill's take on the matchup. Ankalaev is widely expected to be the most difficult challenge to Pereira's light heavyweight title reign, largely due to his Dagestani wrestling background.

One fan seemed to agree with Hill's prediction, praising him for his take on the UFC 313 main event.

"Hill knows ball"

However, this wasn't a widely-held opinion, as many on X/Twitter were critical.

"Jamahal such a shater now lol"

Other tweets were mocking.

"But I get hate anyways" this man is dejected"

More fans poked fun at him for his relationship with Pereira.

"Man needs to heal up. Pereira lives rent free in his big head."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Jamahal Hill's UFC 313 prediction

Pereira will have much to prove come fight night, but a win would undoubtedly catapult him into talks with the UFC for a heavyweight title shot.

Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill with shocking ease

At UFC 300, Alex Pereira looked to defend his light heavyweight title for the very first time. He took on Jamahal Hill, who engaged in a campaign of trash talk and disrespect ahead of the fight. However, come UFC 300, their bout proved to be surprisingly lopsided.

Check out Alex Pereira knocking out Jamahal Hill:

Despite being a powerful striker himself, Hill fell to the nuclear power of Pereira's left hook within minutes of round one. The Brazilian pounced with ground-and-pound, and won via TKO, subjecting Hill to an embarrassing celebration.

