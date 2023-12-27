"His backyard or mine would be fun" - Lightweight knockout artist calls out Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has five wins out of five appearances in the UFC octagon since making his promotional debut back in 2021. He was recently called out by a fellow unranked lightweight fighter.

Matt Frevola, a 10-fight veteran in the UFC, took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Pimblett out. He also mentioned UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby in his post while saying he was open to facing Pimblett in the U.S or the U.K. He wrote:

"I think it's the fight to make but at the end of the day @seanshelby, @danawhite & The @ufc need to feel the same. His backyard or mine would be fun [Flag of United States emoji] [Flag of United Kingdom emoji] [Fisted hands emoji] [Crossed swords emoji]"

Check out Matt Frevola's post below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Frevola's last three wins have been via knockout or TKO. Paddy Pimblett's latest win came against former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Ben Askren believes Tony Ferguson should retire after loss to Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren had some harsh criticism for Tony Ferguson after his latest loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Askren remarked on Tony Ferguson's seventh straight loss against 'The Baddy' and his failure to fight back against a not-so-impressive Pimblett. He said:

“He says he wants to keep fighting. Is it a monetary thing where he needs to keep fighting for money? I don’t know, but Paddy does not seem to be that good. He really doesn’t. And Tony, he just couldn’t get off his back. I don’t know what his plan was. He is a wrestler. He grew up wrestling."

Askren expressed his disappointment in 'El Cucuy' not being able to use his wrestling to his advantage, adding:

“He knows how to get up. That’s folkstyle wrestling, but he chose to just be on his back for the entirety of the second and third round, right? It’s like, dude, get up. Maybe even take him down. Paddy is not an elite wrestler. You should be able to go get a takedown on this dude. Make it happen. His trajectory is so insane. He was like, 13-0, or whatever the hell he was for a while, and now he’s 0-7. It’s like, yeah, you need to be done, buddy.”

Check out Askren's full comments below (9:35):