"His ego hurt so bad" - Sean O'Malley and coach discuss Jon Jones being "humbled" by "cycle" Gordon Ryan

Jon Jones reportedly lost sleep after joining Gordon Ryan for a jiu-jitsu session. Sean O’Malley and coach Tim Welch believe that Jones’ ego must've been severely hurt after being humbled by Ryan. According to them, Ryan’s unmatched skills and steroid strength is a deadly and unbeatable combination in the realm of jiu-jitsu.

While speaking on the latest issue of the TimboSugaShow podcast, O’Malley and Tim Welch discussed Jon Jones’ training with Gordon Ryan. O’Malley stated:

“Jon Jones says he wasn’t going to be able to sleep after he grappled with Gordon. He was so humbled, ego hurt so bad.”

Gordon Ryan has been open about his use of PEDs to enhance his performance. Coach Tim Welch revealed insider information about Ryan’s cycle during the discussion and said:

“Someone close [to Gordon Ryan] says his cycle, Gordon’s, is everything. You can see it when Gordon grapples with these people… All these people, that are strong beastly grapplers. Gordon makes them look like they’re weak children.”

He further added:

“That combined with his work ethic and his good jiu-jitsu, he’s going to be [unbeatable]. The only person that’s going to get close to beating him is that Nicky Rod [Nick Rodriguez]…"

Watch O’Malley and Tim Welch discuss the same from the 30:30 mark of the video below:

Gordon Ryan accidentally leaks Jon Jones’ retirement plan

Jon Jones is set to attempt the first defence of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. ‘Bones’ has ruled the light heavyweight division for the better part of a decade. A win over the most accomplished heavyweight in Miocic will cement his position as the greatest fighter in the upper weight classes of the UFC.

Jones is seeking assistance from Gordon Ryan to get an edge over Stipe in the grappling department. Following their joint training session, Ryan shared glimpses of their training on his Instagram account. The caption to the post hinted at Jones’ potential retirement after the Miocic fight. But realizing the error, the BJJ ace edited the post.

The original caption to Gordon Ryan’s post read:

"Another few days of work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for the fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this last camp."

UFC 295 takes place on November 11, 2023. All the questions about Jon Jones' retirement will be answered as soon as the fight reaches its conclusion. Until then, let’s enjoy the ride.