“His elbows were lacking” – Muay Thai great Buakaw believes Superbon’s fight IQ more accustomed to kickboxing 

At the final event of the year for 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tawanchai PK Saenchai put on a show in the main event to close out a stellar year in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 was already shaping up to be the promotion’s biggest striking card in its history and the main event was deserving of that status.

Two of the best strikers in the world went toe-to-toe for five rounds but a legend of the game believes that one crucial aspect separated them.

As the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, this contest saw Superbon step across into Muay Thai to challenge the featherweight champ in his own division.

Striking legend Buakaw Banchamek revealed in a recent YouTube video that he believes the use of elbows showed which competitor is the more natural Muay Thai striker:

“I suppose Superbon is really better at fighting under kickboxing rules. He seems to be less familiar with Muay Thai rules. He’s good at kicking and punching. But his elbows were lacking.”

Watch the full video below:

It speaks to the level of Superbon that the fight came down to the wire

Stepping out of your preferred weight class to take on the best in the world at that weight is the kind of feat that only competitors like Superbon are able to pull off.

While he may have come away with a loss to close out the year, the fight was incredibly competitive despite Tawanchai’s clear edge in the Muay Thai ruleset.

The fight lived up to the incredibly high expectations from the fans and both strikers deserve a lot of credit for the display that they put on at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ultimately, Superbon will return to kickboxing in the near future where there is no doubt that he will continue to compete at the highest level whilst entertaining fans all over the world.