“His recovery was fast” - Superbon credits Nong-O's veteran savvy after absorbing heavy shots from Kongthoranee

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was impressed with Nong-O Hama's quick recovery after absorbing some heavy shots from Thai prospect Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.
In February, Nong-O suffered a somewhat sketchy decision loss to Kongthoranee, prompting the promotion to book an immediate rematch between the two inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
This time around, Nong-O came out on top, delivering a stellar performance. However, he did face some adversity, particularly in the second round, when Kongthoranee really turned up the heat and nearly put Nong-O on the mat.
However, Nong-O stayed upright and ran away with the third round, securing a big bounce-back victory for himself.
Looking back on Nong-O's performance, Superbon commended the former ONE world champion's veteran savvy for weathering the storm and walking away with a much-needed win.
"I was a bit shocked when he nearly got knocked down, but yeah, I think his recovery was very fast, and he had that experience before," Superbon said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. "So he can pass that position, and I think he recovered really fast, and he got back, like, to hit back very fast."
If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.
Is Nong-O vs. Rodtang next?
With the win over Kongthoranee, Nong-O could very well find himself competing for a ONE world championship next.
As it stands, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is vacant after former titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon was stripped of the strap after failing to make weight for his title defense against Jacob Smith last November.
Since then, the promotion has not yet booked a bout to crown a new champion, but with Nong-O's success in the flyweight division and Rodtang's incredible 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172, it appears that the two Thai warriors are on a collision course with 26 pounds of gold awaiting the winner.
Is Nong-O vs. Rodtang the fight to make when ONE Championship is ready to crown a new king of the flyweight Muay Thai division?