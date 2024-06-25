"His weight class will empty itself out" - Fans react to reports of Yoel Romero gearing up for his BKFC debut at 47 years of age

According to reports, former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero may soon be the latest entrant to venture into bare-knuckle fighting.

The former Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling spoke about what's in store for him in the combat sports realm on a recent episode of the Overdogs Espanol podcast. During that discussion, Romero dropped a hint about exploring the unchartered territories of the boxing ring. He neither confirmed nor denied speculations about competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), stating:

"Hey, are you [podcast host] working undercover? We are cooking something. You all know that I come from a boxing family and one thing I still have to do in life is fight in a ring, but this time only punches. We are cooking something soon. We are not talking about a year, we are talking about months."

Trending

Check out the post below:

Rumors of Romero fighting in BKFC generated excitement among fans as they came up with amusing reactions to the potential plight of his opponents. They wrote:

"Wow! If this gets confirmed I imagine his weight class will empty itself out."

Expand Tweet

"As of 9/1/24 entire BKFC roster retires abruptly. Being “scared shi*less” most common reason given."

Expand Tweet

Yet another fan wrote:

"Entering BKFC at 47-years-old is insane."

"@bareknucklefc holy good f**k! Someone's face will be split in 6."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Yoel Romero BKFC rumors [Images courtesy: @Home_of_Fight and @ChampRDS on X]

Yoel Romero sheds light on how a fight against Alex Pereira would play out

Yoel Romero and Alex Pereira share a common perception as two of the most dreaded fighters to step foot inside the octagon. As fight fans, one can only speculate on how a fight between the two would have played out.

Since departing from the UFC in December 2020, Romero has competed under the Bellator banner, compiling a 3-2 promotional record. In the year following the Cuban's departure from the Las Vegas-based promotion, Pereira would make a name for himself in the organization thanks to his exploits inside the cage. In merely eight fights with the world's premier MMA organization, Pereira has managed to capture the throne in two divisions and has become a household name in MMA.

Speaking about how a potential fight with 'Poatan' would play out on the recent episode of the Overdogs Espanol podcast, Yoel Romero stated:

"A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ Pereira in the UFC 205 lbs. He has plenty of experience, is a born striker [and] it would be an honor to fight people with that caliber. He's a man born of a woman, same as me. Everything is possible if you believe. He has two hands, I also have two hands. The strategy to beating Alex is doing a well-mixed fight."

Check out the video below: