Kevin Holland hints at speaking less and letting his actions do the talking ahead of showdown against Marvin Vettori

Kevin Holland has hinted he may spend less time talking inside the octagon when he meets Marvin Vettori on Saturday night.

In the build-up to his fight against Derek Brunson a few weeks back, fans and media members alike couldn’t stop talking about Holland and his “Big Mouth” persona. The popular opinion was, and still is, that he’s incredibly entertaining - but that there’s always a risk of him dropping the ball as he did against Brunson.

Now, on short notice, he’ll be stepping up in a big way as he prepares to lock horns with Marvin Vettori.

In a very short and sweet tweet, Holland made it clear that he’s going to let his actions do the talking for him.

Actions speak louder than words pic.twitter.com/gccyiuERPM — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 8, 2021

Kevin Holland wants results

Holland is still viewed as one of the rising stars of the middleweight division even after the Brunson defeat. If he can overcome Vettori, many believe he’ll be right back in the top five discussion at 185 pounds.

That’s the nature of the beast in the world of MMA. Even though Darren Till has missed out through injury, Kevin Holland can take advantage of this opportunity in a big way, so long as he can stay focused.

Vettori, on the other hand, has the weight of the world on his shoulders with virtually everyone expecting him to run through Holland.

Vettori is easily one of the most recognizable Italian fighters on the planet and that feeling looks set to continue regardless of the result on Saturday night. Fans know him to be quite a heated individual as he’s showcased on multiple occasions, and that burning passion could either help or hinder him this weekend.

Holland is bound to try and get inside Vettori's head, even if he claims otherwise. It’ll be fascinating to see the response Vettori has to a technique like this. He’s operating at an elite level now, but if he’s serious about pursuing a rematch against Israel Adesanya down the road, he can’t afford to get too complacent.

For Kevin Holland, he doesn’t have a whole lot to lose.