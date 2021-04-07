"Maybe I just bite the ear off!" - Kevin Holland wants to channel his inner Mike Tyson against Marvin Vettori [Exclusive]

Kevin Holland has joked about going down the Mike Tyson route and potentially biting Marvin Vettori’s ear off as the countdown to their main event this weekend continues.

Holland, who is coming off a disappointing loss to Derek Brunson, looks set to get right back on the horse when he meets Marvin Vettori on Saturday night. Vettori was initially scheduled to fight Darren Till but after the Liverpudlian pulled out due to a broken collarbone, 'Trailblazer' decided to step in on short notice and give himself the chance to vault back up the rankings.

The Kevin Holland effect

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Andrew Whitelaw, Holland joked about emulating Mike Tyson when he infamously bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

“I know his coach does a lot of coaching and training of Mike Tyson so maybe I just bite the ear off and get it over nice and nasty.”

We all know Holland for his persona of “Big Mouth” and given how much he was talking against Brunson, we’d imagine he’s going to do something similar against Vettori.

It’s been well documented that this is probably going to be a very tough fight for Holland. He could set himself back even further with a defeat, but on the flip side, he could also cause quite the upset, having gone from favorite to underdog in a matter of weeks.

Kevin Holland was also questioned about how he wants to try and finish the fight and, predictably, he’d prefer to keep things on the feet.

“I think he’s a phenomenal striker and a phenomenal grappler, I think he’s phenomenal everywhere that the fight goes. I just look to be a little bit more phenomenal on the night so, if he looks to bang I look to bang, if he looks to grapple, I look to stand back up and bang once again.” Kevin Holland said.

Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland isn’t the all-European showdown many fans were hoping for this weekend, but at the same time, it’s still a pretty great fight.

Check out our full interview with Kevin Holland ahead of the Vettori fight below.