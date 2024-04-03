"Holy Mother of Devine" - Dee Devlin joins fans in fawning over Conor McGregor's last behind-the-scenes 'Road House' pictures

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share a beach-side selfie commemorating his acting debut on 'Road House.' This drew a wave of reactions from fans and the Irishman's fianceé, Dee Devlin, who all flocked to the comments to praise McGregor for his efforts.

Devlin, who has always reacted to anything and everything McGregor does, popped up in the comment section to fawn over the ever-popular UFC lightweight. Several fans followed suit, with some referencing their favorite moments from the action film and expressing their admiration for his acting skills.

Devlin's comment, in particular, however, was noteworthy.

"Holy Mother of Devine"

Another fan referenced McGregor's nude scenes in the film.

"Bro walked around naked...Like He was Mr Roadhouse!!!! Legend"

One fan even inquired about a possible sequel.

"When is the sequel?"

Others, however, simply popped up to echo famous McGregor quotes.

"I like to apologize to absolutely to nobody"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Conor McGregor's post

McGregor's acting debut on 'Road House' received a mixed reaction from viewers. Fellow UFC roster-mate Tracy Cortez praised the Irishman for his role in helping direct the fight scenes. Some fans, however, were not happy with the manner in which the fight scenes transpire.

Regardless, the former UFC double champion's appearance on 'Road House' was successful from a financial standpoint. He has even expressed an interest in returning to the silver screen in the future. For now, however, he aims to return to the octagon, from which he has been absent since UFC 264.

Conor McGregor is on a professional rough patch inside the octagon

Conor McGregor was once hailed as one of the best fighters in the world. Not only is he Ireland's first UFC champion, he is also the promotion's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, having captured its featherweight and lightweight titles. Unfortunately, McGregor is no longer at such heights.

Expand Tweet

The Irishman is currently 1-3 in his last four fights, having suffered back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier. His last win came against an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone. Prior to that, he was on the receiving end of a fourth-round submission loss, courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

