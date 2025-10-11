  • home icon
  • "Holy sh*t, I didn't know it was you" - Dwayne Johnson hilariously reacts to Dricus du Plessis showing up to interview him 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:00 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) talks to Dwayne Johnson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
It took Dwayne Johnson a few seconds to realize that the man recently interviewing him was former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. The Hollywood star was in the middle of a promotional circuit for his latest film, 'The Smashing Machine', when the unexpected meeting occurred.

Having recently portrayed UFC legend Mark Kerr in what many consider his most immersive role yet, Johnson has spent months reconnecting with the roots of mixed martial arts. His preparation for the biographical drama involved rigorous physical transformation and research into the early days of the sport.

The interview began routinely before du Plessis introduced himself, prompting Johnson’s lighthearted realisation. He said:

"Holy sh*t, I didn’t know it was you. I thought for a second, ‘Wait, is that the champ?’ Oh, okay. No one told me.”
Check out the X post below:

Du Plessis, meanwhile, is regrouping from a tough loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. Chimaev earned a unanimous decision win with scores of 50-44 across the board, thanks to his wrestling dominance.

What did Dricus du Plessis say after his loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319?

Dricus du Plessis addressed fans in a reflective social media statement following his defeat at UFC 319. He accepted the loss with humility, while giving his rival flowers for his performance.

Du Plessis admitted that Chimaev’s grappling control felt like being smothered under a “blanket." The South African fighter avoided excuses and vowed instead to focus on growth and accountability. Addressing the loss via an Instagram post, du Plessis said:

"I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game- and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. “Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet. Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am however, an avid learner of the arts and of life itself."
He added:

"This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination- my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average-minded. I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you."
