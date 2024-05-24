"Homie needs to retire" - Fans react as former UFC and NFL star Greg Hardy gets brutally slept in boxing match again

Former UFC fighter and Carolina Panthers player Greg Hardy suffered yet another vicious stoppage defeat, this time around, in the boxing ring. Fight fans subsequently chimed in with their reactions to his latest setback.

After transitioning to MMA, the ex-football player rose to a 3-0 amateur MMA record between 2017 and 2018. He made his professional MMA debut in June 2018 and subsequently, his UFC debut in Jan. 2019.

Hardy amassed a UFC record of 4 wins, 5 losses, and 1 NC (No Contest). His last MMA bout ended in a first-round TKO defeat against Serghei Spivac at UFC 272 (March 2022). Hardy (7-5-1 MMA) was released from the UFC after the loss.

The polarizing athlete then moved to boxing and took part in both professional and exhibition matches. Hardy notably suffered a brutal KO defeat against Alexander Flores in an exhibition boxing match at a TCL (Team Combat League) event in June 2023.

Moreover, as reported by the Panthers Wire, Hardy partook in a TCL boxing event on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and went up against Patrick Mailata. Mailata brutally knocked Hardy out in their exhibition boxing match, taking the latter's TCL record to 3-2.

Check out a clip of the KO below:

Fans soon weighed in on the same. Many urged Greg Hardy to retire from all forms of combat sports competition. Some fans jested that every time they see him, he's getting knocked out. Hardy has long been criticized for his purported lack of striking defense and history of run-ins with the law.

Alluding to the same, some netizens expressed elation over his stoppage defeat. One fan posted the following meme from the American animated comedy series, Family Guy.

Moreover, one X user indicated that Greg Hardy's defeat wasn't surprising, while another pointed out that he has had one of the worst downfalls. A fan opined that Hardy has had a tough time since leaving the UFC, while others noted that neither MMA nor boxing has worked out for him. One commenter tweeted:

"Homie needs to retire"

Check out a few reactions below:

When Greg Hardy suffered a devastating KO loss in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing

Greg Hardy has competed in three combat sports thus far - MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and boxing. His defeats in MMA and boxing elicited calls for him to retire. The 'Prince of War's' bare-knuckle boxing journey was brief, albeit similarly tumultuous.

Hardy's lone bare-knuckle boxing match was a clash against Josh Watson at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 (Feb. 2023). Watson craftily landed a counter left hook that stunned Hardy in round one, resulting in referee Dan Miragliotta ruling it a knockdown.

The fight resumed, and Greg Hardy was saved by the bell. Heading into round two, it appeared as though a cut over Watson's left eye could lead the ringside physician and referee to wave the fight off. Regardless, they let the match continue, and Watson pursued the finish, landing another thunderous left hand to beat Hardy via second-round KO.

Watch Hardy's BKFC defeat below: