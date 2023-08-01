"Hopefully, we can golf" - Justin Gaethje reveals Donald Trump called him after UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has received an offer from former U.S. President Donald Trump to play golf.

'The Highlight' recently did an interview with TMZ Sports, where he shared that after his fight at UFC 291 he received a phone call from former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Gaethje revealed that Trump praised him for his performance that night and also invited him for a game of golf:

"I got a call from Trump, that was awesome. He f**king loves fighting, man. He loves it. He called me and just telling me how good I did, how proud of me he was, how impressive of a show it was and that If I'm ever in New York or Florida, hit him up and hopefully we can golf," said Justin Gaethje.

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments from the 2:38 mark below:

Justin Gaethje went toe-to-toe against Dustin Poirier for the vacant 'BMF' title at UFC 291 on July 29. The event was held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The fight was a rematch as the two had shared the octagon previously in April 2018. 'The Diamond' emerged victorious via TKO that night.

But things changed in their rematch at UFC 291 as Gaethje caught Poirier with a head kick and scored a KO victory. The 34-year-old won a Performance of the Night bonus for his victory and took home an additional cheque of $50,000.

Justin Gaethje met Donald Trump in 2020

The always entertaining Justin Gaethje has crossed paths with former U.S. President Donald Trump in the past.

In 2020, Gaethje, along with other MMA personalities like Henry Cejudo, Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz attended one of Trump's rallies.

They all even got a picture together with the former president as can be seen below:

154 lb Bendaman🇦🇺 @Bendaman2001 Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy pic.twitter.com/opark0ji9b

One interesting thing to note is that Covington does not share a friendly relationship with Gaehtje and Abdelaziz. So, when the picture surfaced on social media, many MMA fans were surprised to see 'Chaos' with his arm around Gaethje.

But it later turned out that the experience was not pleasant for Gaethje. He revealed as much in an interview with ESPN MMA.

"There was a Trump thing in Vegas, where we were all at. You know, he sits there. He’s respectful as hell to me and to Ali [Abdelaziz]. And we leave, and he goes on Twitter and starts saying, ‘He was with the terrorists at the Trump [event]...’ I’m like, ‘You’re a f**king idiot, dude.' Like, you know, how could you be any more fake?"

Check out Gaethje's comments from the 11:00 mark below: