"Horse Meat doesn't move the people there?" - Alistair Overeem fails to win a seat in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, fans react

Back in early 2021, Alistair Overeem announced his retirement from MMA, leaving behind a legendary career as one of the sport's most notable heavyweights. He made a brief return to kickboxing before a positive doping test overturned a unanimous decision win over Badr Hari into a no-contest.

Then, at some point this year, the Dutchman walked away from combat sports entirely. He made waves by debuting a far slimmer physique more reminiscent of his earlier days as a light heavyweight. However, that is not what captured fan attention the most, as the MMA world would later come to realize.

After undergoing a lifestyle change amid a prominent physical transformation, Alistair Overeem expressed a desire to venture into politics. He joined forces with Belang van Nederland, a right-wing political party, with the goal of securing a seat in the House of Representatives in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately for Alistair Overeem, he failed to realize his goal. Belang van Nederland was unsuccessful at securing any seats in the Netherlands election for the House of Representatives.

The revelation led to a few reactions from fans on X/Twitter, with one user expressing curiosity over Overeem's political inclinations:

"What's the party/his platform?"

Another fan, however, mocked the Dutchman for his failure to succeed in politics, while former fighters who are held in lower regard, like Tito Ortiz and Jeff Monsoon, succeeded:

"Alistair just doesn't have the sauce I guess. If Tito and Jeff Monson can do it, what excuse can you have?"

One comment even brought up Overeem's infamous horse meat explanation as the reason for his massive muscle gains in the early 2010s:

"Horse Meat doesn't move the people there?"

However, one fan expressed relief that Overeem would not be a decision-maker in politics:

"Part of me is glad that the man with the most KO losses in combined major promotion history isn't making laws for others. Politics shouldn't be a retirement gig for people with zero public service experience."

Did Alistair Overeem ever win a UFC title?

Alistair Overeem has competed in some of the most high-profile promotions in MMA history, like DREAM, Strikeforce, PRIDE, and the UFC. DREAM was the spiritual successor of PRIDE, and Overeem was its first and last heavyweight champion. He was also the first and last Strikeforce heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately, Overeem failed to capture titles in both PRIDE and the UFC. In the latter promotion, he once managed to fight for the heavyweight title in a first-round knockout loss to Stipe Miocic.