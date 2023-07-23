"Hot wife material" - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste raises 'Barbie'-fever in striking pink swimsuit 

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste appears to be excited about the newly released Barbie movie as can be seen from her recent social media post.

Barbie has taken the pop culture world by storm. The Margot Robbie-starrer, along with Oppenheimer, was released on July 21 in theatres. Social media platforms are filled with content related to the two movies as people are rushing to the theatres to watch them both.

Barbie fans are donning pink clothes, a color attached to the iconic doll, for their theatre screenings of the film.

Celeste, who has been a UFC ring girl since 2006, recently uploaded a picture of herself in pink attire and mentioned the much-awaited film in the caption.

"Not your average Barbie, baby!"

Fans took notice of the ring girl's post and showered compliments in the comments section.

One individual praised Celeste, calling her 'wife material' in the comments.

"Not your average Barbie, that's good but one hella hot wife material."

Another Instagram user hailed her to be better than all the versions of Barbies combined:

"You > all barbies combined."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

Fans react to Arianny Celeste's Instagram post

Arianny Celeste is one of the most prominent ring girls in the UFC and enjoys a massive following on social media with 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

The 37-year-old is considered to be one of the highest-paid ring girls in the promotion and has also won the 'Ring Girl of the Year' award multiple times during her time in the UFC.

Arianny Celeste speaks about having issues with her breast implants

Arianny Celeste recently gained a lot of attraction with an Instagram story where she was holding a breast implant in her hand.

"Should I remove, go bigger, or go smaller?"

Celeste's Instagram story

Celeste then shared that she was facing problems with one of her breast implants and that had led to her visit to the clinic to get a new transplant:

"I am here because I have an encapsulation but I don't think many guys know what that is. It's like one of the breast implants is hardened outside and it got worse after I have regained, I was breastfeeding. So, I am ready to have some new b**bies."