"Hotter than all the ring girls" - Megan Olivi steals the spotlight with ravishing outfit at UFC Jacksonville 

Megan Olivi has been a mainstay in the UFC broadcast team, and MMA fans admire her chic and classy fashion sense. Her charisma and charm shine through during her interviews with UFC stars, endearing her to a legion of followers who can't help but admire her sophisticated ensembles.

At UFC Jacksonville, Megan Olivi gracefully donned a stunning lavender dress, embellished with a striking black and white border and tastefully designed midriff slit. The beautiful dress, tailored by the talented Aisling Camps, showcased a seamless fusion of style and elegance.

MMA fans were left in awe of Olivi's ravishing outfit, with one fan claiming that her sophistication and grace are better than all the UFC ring girls:

"Hotter than all the ring girls with all the class."

Others were eager to uncover the secret behind her radiant look:

"How is Megan aging like a fine wine? Just gets hotter and hotter."

"Spill on skincare and haircare routines."

Yet another fan couldn't get enough of Olivi's stunning dress:

"The dress was fire and you looked great. You chose the worst day to not take any pics."

When Megan Olivi defended her husband Joseph Benavidez against internet trolls

Megan Olivi has been a strong support system for her husband, former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. Their marriage has stood the test of time and Olivi's recent steadfast support for her husband against an internet troll serves as a testament to their loving relationship.

It all started with Olivi uploading an Instagram video, giving her fans a glimpse of her daily activities with a dash of drama. The video was in tune with the trending Vanderpump Rules sensation that has been captivating fans worldwide.

Olivi captioned the post:

"If you know, you know. What do you think the big twist to scandoval will be?"

While fans started speculating about the next development in the American television series, one fan seized the opportunity to mock Joseph Benavidez:

"Meg, you need a striker in your life."

Olivi quickly fired back, writing:

"My husband owns the record for the most KO's in the flyweight division....You know a weight class he helped start, build, and keep alive. So I got a striker and much more in him."

