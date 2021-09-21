How is Dillon Danis related to Conor McGregor?

Dillon Danis is a longtime friend and training partner of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. He is also a middleweight MMA fighter signed under the Bellator banner.

The 28-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is undefeated so far, winning both of his bouts via first-round submission. Dillon Danis submitted Kyle Walker via toe hold in his debut at Bellator 198 and tapped Max Humphrey out via armbar in his second outing at Bellator 222.

Danis is one of the most popular fighters today despite having only two professional fights under his belt. His popularity could be attributed to his relationship with the Irish megastar, his rivalry with YouTube sensation Jake Paul and run-ins with several UFC fighters.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is one of Dillon Danis' arch-rivals on Twitter. The feud began when Danis accused the Englishman of avoiding a boxing match against him. Bisping fired back by saying there was no offer for him to fight Danis and added that he had no interest in fighting the "fool."

michael @bisping Dillon Danis @dillondanis a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool. twitter.com/dillondanis/st… You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool. twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

Jake Paul also challenged Danis after knocking out Ben Askren in his third professional bout. Right now, though, it appears that 'The Problem Child' is no longer interested in fighting Danis. He now has several potential opponents with higher profiles than 'El Jefe.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he attacked Dillon Danis after beating Conor McGregor

Years after the infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov finally revealed why he decided to go after Dillon Danis after making Conor McGregor tap out.

The Dagestani revealed that he wasn't a fan of Conor McGregor's corner talking trash to him. In retaliation, he wanted to hurt the Irishman by going after his friends. In an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former UFC lightweight champ said:

"I see some his corners like talk with me and I think oh, I have to bite his heart you know."

