Michael Bisping responds to "utter fool" Dillon Danis claiming that 'The Count' has received an offer to box him

Michael Bisping isn't interested in sharing the boxing ring with grappling ace Dillon Danis. Earlier today, the Bellator star had claimed that Bisping received a "huge offer" to box him.

According to the former UFC middleweight champion, Danis is just trying to "troll people" by hinting at his potential boxing showdown with Bisping.

'The Count' responded to Danis' tweet, reflecting on his lack of fighting credentials and his inability to hype up a fight.

"You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool," wrote Bisping.

You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool. https://t.co/aerN3Xzn8Z — michael (@bisping) August 19, 2021

Danis is not the only fighter from Straight Blast Gym (SBG) to engage in a war of words with Bisping.

The Englishman also recently exchanged some harsh words with Conor McGregor, claiming that Daniel Cormier would pull the Irishman "limb from limb."

Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you. https://t.co/jicIAVhCPX — michael (@bisping) August 18, 2021

Michael Bisping is currently serving as an analyst and commentator for the UFC.

Having won the middleweight championship in 2016, the 42-year-old retired from the sport the following year. His last UFC fight was against Kelvin Gastelum, in which he suffered a devastating first-round knockout.

When Michael Bisping lashed out at Dillon Danis for "copying Conor McGregor's antics"

Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis have been going back-and-forth on Twitter for a few years now.

Ahead of Conor McGregor's return to the UFC in 2018, Danis sparked controversy with his tweets about Bisping, which made the former middleweight champ furious.

Responding to Danis' remarks on the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping said:

"Not only is he (Dillon Danis) Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach, he is seeming to try to morph and copy McGregor's antics. Certainly his clothing. Conor does wear some f****ng really nice, cool sh*t, and Dillon Danis is like the poor, second-hand, overwashed, hand-me-down version because his clothes are f****ng terrible."

The last time Danis competed in an MMA fight was in 2019. He took on Max Humphrey in what was his second outing for Bellator MMA and secured a stunning submission win in the first round.

According to Danis, the knee surgery he underwent in 2020 has derailed his return to MMA.

7 hour surgery to reconstruct my knee today this has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever you can break my body but never my spirit! pic.twitter.com/ExK3RMMNW6 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2020

Edited by Harvey Leonard