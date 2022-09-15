"Guys if I'm walking, let me alone please" - Paulo Costa continues Twitter comedy by calling Derek Brunson a "fanboy"

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has continued his Twitter antics by hilariously calling Derek Brunson a "fanboy" after sharing a selfie of the two together.

Costa is notoriously known for his comedic nature and trolling on social media. The Brazilian was regularly portrayed as a fighter without much personality prior to his bout with Israel Adesanya back in 2020. However, since losing to the middleweight champ, many fans have referred to the loss as a turning point that has seen 'Borrachinha' rise in popularity.

The 31-year-old regularly posts hilarious content on his social media and it appears as though Derek Brunson is no exception. The 38-year-old has been given the meme treatment by Costa, pretending he is just a fan of the Brazilian, not a UFC fighter.

Paulo Costa wrote:

"I really hate when I'm walking around and some fanboy come ask for a photo. Guys if I'm walking, let me alone please."

Costa then responded to a fan who shared a picture of 'The Human Blanket' on the cover of an MMA magazine, stating that he should recognize the American:

"Oh really? Sorry I didn't know"

Finally, 'Borrachinha' shared a photo of Brunson wearing fake shoes with the 'Secret Juice' branding. 'Secret Juice' is a regular gag amongst Costa and his fans, which he jokingly claims helps him cut weight for his fights:

"What about hires him for our shoes campaign!?"

Michael Bisping wants to see Paulo Costa fight Robert Whittaker in the last fight on his UFC contract

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has picked his dream opponent for Paulo Costa's potential last fight in the UFC. 'Borrachinha' has one fight remaining on his contract since he defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision last month.

'The Count' wants to see 'Borrachinha' face Robert Whittaker. Whittaker has only lost twice in the middleweight division and both times have been to the champ Israel Adesanya. 'The Reaper' recently put on a clinic and defeated Marvin Vettori last month. Adesanya's upcoming bout with Alex Pereira means the Australian is looking for his next opponent.

Costa has previously shown an interest in facing Whittaker:

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, the former middleweight champion gave his thoughts on the potential match-up:

"I absolutely love that... I mean Robert Whittaker showed in Paris, I mean, he's something special. He really is, he's amazing. And when you think of who is there left in the middleweight division... there's not many people, the top guys, that Whittaker hasn't fought and there is one of them: Paulo Costa. So, if he's gonna fight out his contract and he wants to test the open market and have a look around, I think that would be a fantastic final fight. I mean, for the fans, for us watching, f**king unbelievable. Yeah, sign me up."

Catch the full episode below:

