"That would be a fantastic final fight" - Michael Bisping suggests last fight on Paulo Costa's UFC contract should be against former champion

Michael Bisping has a name in mind for the last fight on Paulo Costa's active UFC contract.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' talked about Costa having only one fight left on his current deal. Bisping suggested that 'Borrachinha' should face Robert Whittaker in what could possibly be the Brazilian's last fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup, Bisping said:

"I absolutely love that... I mean Robert Whittaker showed in Paris, I mean, he's something special. He really is, he's amazing. And when you think of who is there left in the middleweight division... there's not many people, the top guys, that Whittaker hasn't fought and there is one of them: Paulo Costa. So, if he's gonna fight out his contract and he wants to test the open market and have a look around, I think that would be a fantastic final fight. I mean, for the fans, for us watching, f**king unbelievable. Yeah, sign me up."

Paulo Costa has also expressed interest in fighting Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa has called out 'The Reaper' for a fight on social media. In a tweet, 'Borrachinha' said that he would knock the former middleweight champion out if the two ever crossed paths in the octagon.

"when I fight Whittaker it won't be by decision, I'll go for the knockout. I hope he doesn't change divisions before then."

The Brazilian's tweet came after Whittaker's fight against Marvin Vettori at the UFC Paris event. The Australian put on a masterclass, defeating 'The Italian Dream' via a dominant unanimous decision earlier this month.

Costa was also recently seen in action as he took on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278 last month. 'Borrachinha' was in control for the majority of the fight and won the contest via unanimous decision. The bout was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both athletes received $50,000 bonus check.

With both Whittaker and Costa securing wins in their last outings, there is a very good possibility that the UFC will match them up for an exciting middleweight showdown soon.

