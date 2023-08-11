How would Jorge Masvidal fare in WWE? Looking into 'Gamebred's recent claim of 'unbeatable torture'

Jorge Masvidal hung up his MMA gloves for good following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April. The former BMF champ has subsequently expressed interest in a pro wrestling career, preferably in the WWE. Masvidal recently told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

“If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it (…). If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys. I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f**king hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me.”

Predicting Jorge Masvidal's potential WWE career

With Jorge Masvidal being one of the biggest draws in the world of combat sports and WWE's history of bringing in UFC vets, 'Gamebred' might end up in pro wrestling in the future. As the slugger from Kimbo Slice's backyard brawls prepares for a switch, let's see how he would fare in the WWE.

Elite trash-talking game

Jorge Masvidal is one of the smoothest talkers the world of combat sports has ever seen, at least as good if not better than Conor McGregor at his peak. In fact, many would say 'Gamebred's' trash-talking skills have often kept him out of trouble, like the iconic 'three-piece and a soda' episode against Leon Edwards.

Pro wrestling experience

Back in the day Masvidal even had a small gig at AEW, another promotion he currently has his eyes set on for a potential pro wrestling career in the future. 'Gamebred' hit Chris Jericho with a flying knee as part of a storyline where Dan Lambert unleashed ATT fighters on the promotion in 2021.

Wrestling experience

The visuals of the fag end of Jorge Masvidal's UFC career were not exactly great, specifically with regard to wrestling. However, we must remember that 'Gamebred' only struggled against elite grapplers and retired with a takedown defense rate of 72% and a takedown accuracy rate of 59%.

Given that pro wrestling is nothing similar to Greco-Roman or freestyle, Masvidal has probably gathered enough grappling experience to survive in the WWE. Hence Gamebred might not be talking out of his hat when he says he will 'domesticate' pro wrestlers.