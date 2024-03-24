How many current and former champions are fighting at UFC 300? A look into fighters who have held the belt featuring in the PPV event

Twelve current or former champions, including one interim title holder, will fight at the highly-anticipated UFC 300 event.

There were high expectations from fans for the 300th UFC PPV event. Safe to say, Dana White and the matchmakers silenced the doubters with the official fight card, as various superstars and legends are scheduled to showcase their skills inside the T-Mobile Arena on April 13.

In the main event, Alex Pereira looks to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time since claiming the vacant throne. To do so, the Brazilian fan-favorite must get through former 205-pound king Jamahal Hill, who is returning to action after vacating his belt due to a torn Achilles.

As for the co-main event, reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili plans to further her legacy as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Standing in her way is fellow Chinese striker Yan Xiaonan, who made a statement by securing a first-round knockout win against Jessica Andrade last time out.

UFC 300 also features three more current or more champions on the pay-per-view main card. Firstly, the BMF title will have a new home, as former featherweight king Max Holloway moves up to lightweight and takes on the always-entertaining former 155-pound interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

Last but not least, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira could be one win away from a title shot. It'll be easier said than done for him to emerge victorious on April 13, as he's scheduled to face rising contender Arman Tsarukyan.

How many former champions are featured on the UFC 300 preliminary card?

The star-studded action at UFC 300 isn't limited to the pay-per-view main card. In the featured preliminary bout, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochaza has an opportunity to bounce back after suffering his lone UFC loss. Prochazka will face Aleksandar Rakic, who hasn't fought since May 2022 due to a leg injury.

Before Prochazka vs. Rakic, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling looks to make a statement in his new home at featherweight. Sterling could have his work cut out for him, as he's scheduled to fight the gritty Calvin Kattar.

The UFC 300 preliminary portion will also showcase two former women's champions fighting in separate bouts.

Former bantamweight queen Holly Holm will introduce promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison, while Jessica Andrade hopes to continue building momentum toward another UFC title run by taking out Marina Rodriguez.

Finally, the April 13 spectacle will start with a must-see bantamweight matchup featuring two former world champions. On one side, Cody Garbrandt, who previously held the bantamweight crown, hopes to continue his comeback tour after winning back-to-back fights.

Meanwhile, former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo has an opportunity to further prove he's a threat to the bantamweight title.