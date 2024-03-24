"There are more weapons on Jamahal Hill's side" - Jiri Prochazka breaks down Alex Pereira's UFC 300 clash with 'Sweet Dreams'

Alex Pereira is set to make his first light heavyweight title defense against Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.

The clash will see two of the division's most elite strikers go head-to-head in an exciting matchup. 'Sweet Dreams' will be eager to reclaim the title he was forced to vacate after tearing his Achilles tendon last year. Pereira will be seeking recompense for his coach, Glover Teixeira, who was brutally defeated by Hill for the title at UFC 283.

The clash was recently broken down by former champion Jiri Prochazka. He was interviewed by InsideFighting, where he discussed the UFC 300 main event, saying this:

"I feel like there are more weapons on Jamahal Hill's side. But we will see. Jamahal Hill has a better chance at the beginning of the fight. But if the fight continues, there will be more chances for Pereira. But we will see. Let the better [man] win."

Watch Prochazka break down Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below from 13:50:

Jiri Prochazka is also set to appear on UFC 300 in April, as he will be facing off against another elite striker in the light heavyweight division, Aleksandar Rakic.

Jamahal Hill predicts outcome of clash with Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill is set to return to the octagon against Alex Pereira in a much-anticipated clash, set to take place on April 13.

'Sweet Dreams' will be fighting for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon at a basketball match featuring many UFC stars in 2023.

With seven of Hill's twelve MMA victories coming via knockout, fans can expect a stand-up battle between himself and 'Poatan' for as long as the fight continues. The former light heavyweight champion was interviewed by James Lynch ahead of his return, where he shared a confident prediction for fight night.

He said this:

"I'm knocking him the f**k out. When I say this, this is no disrespect to Alex. How you take it is how you take it, but at the end of the day, for me there is no disrespect. I like Alex, I think he's funny, I think he brings attention and a good energy and good charisma and good things to the sport... But the way I see the fight... It's truly, truly a mismatch."

Watch Hill's prediction for his clash with Alex Pereira below from 11:05: