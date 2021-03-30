How many fans will be in attendance for the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view?

UFC President Dana White recently announced the company is finally ready to welcome back its beloved audience at UFC 261, promising a full house.

The event is set to be a night for the ages. With a total of three title fights slated to feature on the stacked card, anticipation amongst fans is at an all-time high. After previously rescheduling the UFC 249 event, Dana White seems to be itching to get back to UFC's glory days. Now, with less than a month to go until UFC 261, UFC fans seem to be on the very edge of their seats to grab this opportunity.

Dana White's announcement of tickets going live drove fans into an absolute frenzy. With an excess of 15,000 tickets being sold within mere minutes of release, some are being sold at nearly 20 times their original value on the black market. However, because COVID-19 is still a prevalent issue, these tickets do stipulate a fair warning about the risks involved with showing up for fight night. The fine print states:

"May result in severe and permanent damage to the health of the Holder and/or others, including but not limited to, death, fever, weight loss, irreversible pulmonary, respiratory and/or neurological system damage, loss of taste or smell, mental or emotional distress, temporary or permanent disability, loss of income, loss of employment, loss of financial or other opportunities, medical expenses."

Dana White's UFC 261 announcement

In a Twitter post made by Dana White himself, the UFC boss promised to open ticket sales, guaranteeing a full house for the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view event. Addressing the fans, White declared:

“What’s up everybody, UFC President Dana White here and I’ve been waiting a year for this day to tell you, we are back. UFC 261 on April 24 will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans, full capacity VySstar Veterans Memorial Arena. And you know I’m bringing an incredible card, we have three title fights. The welterweight championship, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, the flyweight championship Valentina Schevchenko vs Jessica Andrade, and the fight everyone’s been waiting for, the strawweight championship Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas. "

You can watch Dana White's announcement at the link below:

Given the current happenings in the world, do you think the UFC's grand reopening may be premature? Or has Dana White made an informed decision about the matter?

