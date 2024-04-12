Israel Adesanya is heralded as one of the rare athletes who's achieved tremendous success in multiple combat sports.

The Nigeria-born New Zealand athlete has fought in boxing, kickboxing, and MMA over the course of his long and storied odyssey as a combat sports competitor. Many highlight that despite having a short boxing career, in comparison to his kickboxing and MMA careers, the striking wizard managed to make waves with his pugilistic prowess too.

However, as the old combat sports adage goes: No one is invincible. Despite being as skilled as he is, Adesanya, too, has suffered his fair share of defeats as a combatant.

How many times has Israel Adesanya lost? List of fighters who have slayed 'The Last Stylebender'

Israel Adesanya's professional boxing record stands at five victories and one defeat. His lone loss came in his boxing debut, as Daniel Ammann beat him via unanimous decision at the 'Super 8 Boxing Tournament II: cruiserweight quarter-final' event in Nov. 2014. He won his next five boxing matches and hasn't competed in that sport since Nov. 2015.

Besides, Adesanya boasts a professional kickboxing record of 75 wins and five losses. His first kickboxing defeat came against fellow kickboxing savant Simon Marcus via split decision at the Kunlun Fight 2: 80kg tournament, Semi-Finals in Feb. 2014. He then suffered a unanimous decision loss against Filip Verlinden at Glory 15: Istanbul in April 2014.

After a lengthy unbeaten run, Adesanya encountered Alex Pereira at Glory of Heroes 1 in April 2016 and was defeated via unanimous decision. Regardless, 'The Last Stylebender' returned to his winning ways and amassed another undefeated streak before losing to Jason Wilnis by unanimous decision at Glory 37: Los Angeles in Jan. 2017.

Furthermore, Adesanya's fifth kickboxing defeat came in his rematch against Pereira. 'Poatan' beat him by third-round KO at Glory of Heroes 7 in March 2017.

Speaking mixed martial arts, Israel Adesanya holds a professional MMA record of 24 victories and three defeats. His first MMA loss came when he made his MMA light heavyweight debut. The then-UFC middleweight champion fought then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter's title at UFC 259 in March 2021 and lost via unanimous decision.

Adesanya's second MMA defeat came at the hands of longtime rival Alex Pereira. 'Poatan' defeated him via fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022 to win the UFC middleweight title, a loss 'The Last Stylebender' later avenged.

Israel Adesanya's third MMA defeat came in his most recent fight, as he lost the UFC middleweight title due to a unanimous decision loss against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sept. 2023.

The 34-year-old then announced he was taking a hiatus from MMA competition. While Adesanya was open to return at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024), his proposed matchup against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis for the tricentennial event didn't materialize. Presently, it's unclear as to when and against whom 'The Last Stylebender' would return to the octagon.

