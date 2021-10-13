 How many times has Luis Pena been arrested?

Luis Pena was arrested on two battery charges on Saturday after reportedly striking his partner and another woman. It was the fighter's second arrest.

'Violent Bob Ross' was first arrested earlier this year by the Coral Springs Police Department. He was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief after a fight with his girlfriend.

According to ESPN, the charge of robbery by sudden snatching has been dropped. However, the fighter is still booked under charges of battery and criminal mischief. Pena is scheduled to appear in court on October 28 for a hearing on his pending charges. Court records have mentioned that Pena's girlfriend filed an affidavit on August 30 requesting the court to dismiss his charges.

Despite holding charges of battery and criminal mischief, Luis Pena was involved in another case of domestic violence last weekend. Pena was arrested for the second time this year on charges of simple battery and battery domestic violence, both misdemeanors. As per recent reports, the former UFC lightweight is in custody at Broward County Detention Center in Florida.

According to an affidavit from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, first reported by ESPN, Pena is accused of "intentionally" hitting his partner in the face with a closed fist "multiple times." Pena continued to hit his girlfriend while she was on the ground. The woman suffered small abrasions on her left wrist and an alleged bite mark on her left knee area.

A woman who witnessed the scene stepped in to try to stop the attack. However, the affidavit stated that Luis Pena hit her in the left eye with a clenched fist, leaving a purple contusion. The woman fell to the ground after being hit, resulting in a laceration on her right elbow.

Following Pena's arrest, his attorney, Daniel Martinez, said it would be wrong and premature of him to make any statements on behalf of his client as of now.

UFC releases Luis Pena following his second arrest.

Luis Pena was released by the UFC after his latest arrest due to troubling details surrounding his charges of domestic violence.

A statement made by UFC officials, first reported by TMZ, stated:

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena. Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment.

"At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated."

