How many title fights are scheduled to take place at the upcoming UFC 263 PPV?

UFC 263, which is scheduled to take place on June 12, will feature two title fights for its main and co-main events. While Brandon Moreno will get his second shot at the flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main, Israel Adesanya's middleweight title defense against Marvin Vettori will serve as the UFC 263 headliner.

Brandon Moreno previously fought Deiveson Figueiredo to a majority draw in December 2020 at UFC 256. However, one of the judges scored the fight 48-46 in favor of Figueiredo despite 'Deus Da Guerra' being snubbed a point due to a groin strike. Both Figueiredo and Moreno have been undefeated in their last five outings.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have also previously faced each other in 2018, in what was Adesanya's second outing in the UFC. Adesanya won the fight via a closely contested split decision.

Following his first fight with the Italian, Adesanya went on a seven-fight winning streak before suffering his first career loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Next month, 'The Last Stylebender' returns to his natural weight class looking to successfully defend his title for the third time.

Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is riding a five-fight winning streak of his own which includes dominant victories over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland. Vettori's last career defeat dates back to his split decision loss against Adesanaya in 2018.

The UFC 263 main card

UFC 263, which is set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, has a lot of other exciting bouts below the two title fights.

The PPV will mark the much anticipated return of UFC star Nate Diaz, who will face third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at 170-pounds.

The Stockton-native last stepped inside the octagon in 2019 when he faced Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

The bout will also be the first non-main event five-round fight without a title on the line in UFC history.

In another welterweight matchup, eighth-ranked Demian Maia will face 12th-ranked Belal Muhammad.

The UFC 263 main card will begin with some light heavyweight action as 15th-ranked Jamahal Hill and 14th-ranked Paul Craig look to break into the top-10.