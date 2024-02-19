How much does Conor McGregor weigh? How many weight classes he has fought in? Speculating his comeback division

While Conor McGregor last competed at 155 pounds, he is currently expected to be walking around north of 180 pounds.

After his leg break at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in 2021, 'The Notorious' gained a ton of size and muscle en route to recovery, and in December of the same year, the Irishman famously proclaimed that he weighed 195 pounds.

Seeing that he has maintained a similar physique for his role in the upcoming action flick 'Road House' which wrapped up filming a few months back, coupled with his proclamations of returning as a middleweight to the UFC, it is highly likely that McGregor's weight hasn't changed all that much in recent months.

A recent report by Low Kick MMA claims the Irishman has a current walk-around weight of 180 to 200 pounds.

'The Notorious' has fought in three weight divisions in his MMA career. He is a former UFC two-division champion, having claimed both the featherweight and lightweight titles, and has also fought at welterweight thrice.

In his New Year announcement, the 35-year-old claimed that his return fight against Michael Chandler will take place at 185 pounds.

While many have brushed off McGregor's claims as mere attention-grabbing, a few others believe the Irishman is telling the truth and is hunting for the bragging rights for having won at four UFC weight classes.

A concerning bit of news is that, during the post-fight press conference at UFC 298, Dana White cast a shroud of uncertainty on the Irishman's return, saying that McGregor's financial success has made it difficult to lock in his comeback.

Catch Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor thanks Joe Rogan for defending his extravagant lifestyle

Conor McGregor is one of the most successful athletes in the world and never misses a chance to show off his luxurious lifestyle. Joe Rogan, for one, is all in support of the Irishman.

Speaking to American bow hunter Cameron Hanes during episode #1997 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator defended 'The Notorious's' lifestyle choices, saying:

"Why do you want to be successful in the first place? So you can live like a f*****g baller. That's what Conor is doing. He is watching the Formula 1 while he is eating breakfast at the back of his yacht... I want him to do what he wants to do. If Conor McGregor wants to f*****g buy diamonds and lay around in the sun, I'm all there for him. The guy earned every f*****g penny he got. I'm happy for him."

McGregor recently took notice of the JRE episode and took to X to thank the legendary color commentator for his support. He wrote:

"Love you Joe! ❤️🙏"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor below:

